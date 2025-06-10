Thomas Tuchel claims Liverpool already have an edge on two rivals next season without kicking a ball

(Photos by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that Liverpool will already have a significant edge on two Premier League rivals in particular when the 2025/26 season kicks off in August.

The Reds will play their first competitive match of the campaign slightly earlier than most teams in the division as they take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield a week before the top-flight season begins.

However, whereas Arne Slot’s title-winning squad can enjoy a well-earned summer holiday once they’ve completed international duty this week, their counterparts at Manchester City and Chelsea will jet off to USA to prepare for their participation in the newly-expanded Club World Cup.

Tuchel on Liverpool’s ‘huge advantage’ for next season

Speaking ahead of his England team’s friendly against Senegal tonight, Tuchel claimed that Liverpool and Arsenal will already be in a superior starting position to the aforementioned clubs due to not being involved at the new FIFA tournament on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Three Lions boss said (via Evening Standard): “I think it [Club World Cup] will have a huge impact and it will give Liverpool and Arsenal a huge advantage in the next season to not be there.

“I think it will be a very nice experience for the players who are there to play this tournament for the first time, so it is mixed feelings about it.”

Tuchel added: “I think the clubs are concerned and I get that for the Club World Cup and after a long season. I think the players feel it and some of them feel tired and some of them feel the tiredness more after one or two weeks of holiday than they felt it straight after the season, so sometimes it is easier to say in a rhythm.