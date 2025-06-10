(Video) Stop that! Virgil van Dijk scores absolute rocket for Netherlands against Malta

Virgil van Dijk has got himself on the scoresheet for the Netherlands this evening with an absolute scorcher of a strike against Malta.

The Liverpool skipper, who also wears the armband for his nation, has extended his side’s lead to 3-0 (at the time of writing) with a ferocious effort from outside the area.

The central defender earned possession back for Ronald Koeman’s side just inside the opponent’s half before getting himself back on the ball and unleashing a strike as he approached the edge of the box.

Former Manchester United man Memphis Depay had scored the host’s opening goals before our No.4’s effort in the World Cup qualifier in Groningen.

Van Dijk, who signed a fresh deal with Liverpool just prior to the end of the domestic season, has once again displayed this evening that he really can do it all.

You can check out his goal below via @MatteoLFC on X: