Liverpool fans will be howling at Luis Diaz destroying Rodrigo De Paul with cheeky skill

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s decision-makers will be in absolutely no rush to sell Luis Diaz this summer.

The Colombian winger is coming off the back of a stellar campaign for the club. He registered 25 goal contributions in 50 games (across all competitions) as the Reds soared to a 20th English top-flight title.

Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League have been linked with moves for Diaz. However, Liverpool are not interested in parting ways with their left-sided forward.

Luis Diaz leaves Rodrigo De Paul for dead

It seems that our No.7 has carried his club form into international duty with the Colombian national team.

Luis Diaz produced a moment of magic in Los Cafeteros’ 1-1 draw with Argentina, gliding past multiple challengers before slotting cutely past Emiliano Martínez to open the scoring.

Lionel Scaloni’s outfit came back in the 81st minute, via Lyon winger Thiago Almada, to ensure a share of the spoils in the World Cup qualifier.

However, there was one particularly astonishing moment from our Liverpool man that may have gone under the radar for fans.

In footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @drixclips, courtesy of Viceland, Diaz was spotted lifting the ball deftly over a tumbling Rodrigo De Paul to advance down the left flank.

The Argentine had been caught off-balance, but it’s a lovely bit of skill that’s sure to have delighted Colombia’s travelling contingent.

What do the stats say about Diaz’s performance vs Argentina?

It seems the former FC Porto man must have made an impression on national boss Nestor Lorenzo with his performances in the central striker position for Liverpool.

Diaz was started centrally in Colombia’s front-three, a move that evidently paid off with a goal in the first half.

The 28-year-old picked up the joint second-highest rating (alongside Almada and behind Messi on 8.2) with an 8.1/10 rating, according to Sofascore‘s metrics.

Luis Diaz stats Shots on target 2 Dribble attempts (successful) 9 (5) Big chances missed 1 Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Ground duels (won) 15 (10) Aerial duels (won) 3 (2)

