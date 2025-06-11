Journalist shares what FSG now want before letting Darwin Nunez go

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez could finally be on his way out of Liverpool, but only if clubs meet the new price FSG are asking for.

The Uruguayan looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield this summer, according to a fresh update from Ben Jacobs for talkSPORT, who claims the 25-year-old will be sold if a club meets our valuation.

We paid an initial £64 million for the Uruguayan back in 2022, with add-ons pushing the deal up to a potential £85 million (via Sky Sports).

However, with only five Premier League goals last season and just seven in all competitions, our recruitment team knows we’re unlikely to get anything close to that figure now.

Saudi side Al Nassr had a £59m bid rejected back in January (via The Athletic), and that number has now become the baseline for any new offers.

As Jacobs reports, “Liverpool plan to stick to their minimum £59m valuation even with a non-Saudi bidder.”

He adds that both Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes opted to keep Nunez for the title run-in last season but are now prepared to sanction a move.

Liverpool firm on Nunez price as Saudi and European clubs circle

Al Hilal reportedly contacted us on Monday about the terms of a deal, with their approach seen as a last-minute move before the Club World Cup registration deadline.

Though Saudi interest is growing, Jacobs adds that Nunez “is understood to be interested in a move to either Italy or Spain” – with Atletico Madrid named as a side with genuine interest.

And while many Reds will point to the fact that Nunez has 25 goals and 13 assists from just 49 starts in a Liverpool shirt – essentially a goal every other game – the reality is that his overall output has declined.

There’s also a financial angle. Letting Nunez start 50 league games for us would have triggered an extra payment to Benfica, something our hierarchy seemingly moved to avoid.

Arne Slot was seemingly called out by our No.9 at the end of last season and so, with a fractured relationship meeting a desire for a sale, this seems like a matter of when not if.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best