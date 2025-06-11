Romano says ‘the email arrived’ – Liverpool secure Wirtz deal

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s biggest transfer of the summer is now all but official – and it’s an email that’s made it happen.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, we received formal confirmation from Bayer Leverkusen last night that they’ve accepted our bid for Florian Wirtz – with the agreement arriving via email.

“Tonight after dinner time, Liverpool got the green light from Bayer Leverkusen in paper via email confirming that they are set to accept their proposal,” Romano said.

The structure of the deal is understood to be €150 million including add-ons, with a number of those add-ons described as “almost guaranteed”.

Wirtz deal pushes Liverpool into new territory

That €150m fee makes the German No.10 the most expensive signing in our history.

But Romano explained that not all of that is reliant on unlikely bonuses:

“Some of these add-ons are easy, some of these add-ons are complicated, some of these add-ons are almost guaranteed… like appearances, and so after a number of games you can already have some money as part of these add-ons.”

That structure suggests a smart approach by our recruitment team—heavily incentivised, but realistic—and goes a long way to explaining how we’ve managed this deal without any major outgoings.

Finance expert Mo Chatra recently posted that the Wirtz deal is not dependent on sales, backing up that Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk) but were able to continue negotiating before getting this green light arrived.

Medical booked as Liverpool prepare contracts for Wirtz

With Leverkusen’s email now in the inbox, we’re at the final steps.

Romano confirmed the move is in the final phase: “Now waiting for the formal steps… medical test, exchange all the documents, sign all the contracts.”

The 22-year-old, who produced 31 goal contributions across all competitions last season, is expected to compete for the No.10 role but can also feature on either wing.

This also potentially explains the low initial fee we accepted from Brentford for Caoimhin Kelleher, which sources suggested was part of a transfer domino effect to smooth over final details of this landmark agreement.

Wirtz is now set to join Jeremie Frimpong, his former Leverkusen teammate, in what looks like the start of a summer where we’re not just defending the Premier League – but building something even more dominant.

And for fans who feared this saga might drag, the message is clear: the email’s arrived. The deal’s done. Our new record signing is on his way.

You can view Romano’s Wirtz update (from 3:06) via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: