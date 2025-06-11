Not Wirtz: Romano says next Liverpool transfer is already decided – and it’s ‘a big one’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool fans have been handed a major boost in the race for Milos Kerkez, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that both club and player have been in talks for weeks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist delivered a confident update: “The next one that is going to happen for Liverpool is Milos Kerkez.

“So get ready Liverpool fans because maybe today they can tell you about a club to club first contact.

“No – Liverpool and Bournemouth have been speaking for weeks.

“Liverpool and the agent of Kerkez have been speaking for weeks. So the next one is going to be Milos Kerkez.”

It’s a huge hint that the Hungary international could follow Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi through the door at Anfield.

The 21-year-old left back has been a standout performer at Bournemouth since joining in 2023.

He played 41 games in all competitions last season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

He also boasts a strong link with Dominik Szoboszlai, having lined up alongside our No.8 for the Hungary national team.

Milos Kerkez to Liverpool could now be only a matter of time

The fact that Arne Slot, Richard Hughes and the recruitment team have already been in long-term discussions with both Bournemouth and the player’s camp, puts us firmly in the driving seat.

With Kostas Tsimikas having two years remaining on his contract and interest growing from elsewhere, it’s clear our recruitment team are acting fast to futureproof the left side of our defence.

The Hungary international will likely be viewed as current competition and a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has already discussed the probable arrival of the Hungarian, within the team.

Kerkez would offer natural width and attacking threat from deep but could also free up other tactical options, particularly with Jeremie Frimpong now in on the opposite flank.

With this update from Romano confirming that “Liverpool and the agent of Kerkez have been speaking for weeks”, the question now isn’t if – but when.

You can view the Kerkez update (from 2:51) via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

