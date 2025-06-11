Finance expert hints Liverpool won’t need sales for further big spending this summer

Liverpool fans can breathe easy this summer, as expert Mo Chatra has confirmed we’re not relying on player exits to fund upcoming signings.

According to the finance whiz on X, “The Frimpong, Kerkez and Wirtz deals are not dependent on sales.

“There is plenty of headroom – coming off a £700m season and heading into a 25/26 financial year that should generate in the region of £750m – to finance these moves. Further sales will enable more business.”

Plenty of financial headroom to flex in the transfer market

That’s strong confirmation of what many of us already suspected: signings like Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz can proceed without needing to offload incumbents.

While Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk), negotiations remain active—and Chatra’s assessment means we can proceed even without being forced to sell from our current squad.

To break it down:

Deal Estimated Cost Jeremie Frimpong £30m Milos Kerkez £40-45m Florian Wirtz ~£113m

With no forced player departures necessary and talks for Wirtz in the final stages, we’re willing and able to smash our spending of the last few seasons.

What does this mean for us on Merseyside?

Arne Slot’s summer blueprint looks to be bold and strategic—building a competitive squad without sacrificing depth.

Fellow finance expert Kieran Maguire said that the Reds have up to £250m to spend this summer, regardless of any player sales coming into the club.

This means that our head coach should have the ability to build a squad in his image, after clinching the Premier League this season.

The financial leeway means we can maintain our core group, resist panic sales, and still chase Wirtz and others hard.

That’s a message of real strength: we’re operating from a place of power, not desperation.

In short, with £750m projected revenue next season, Slot’s hands are getting looser—and that can only lead to big investment without weakening our spine. We have the cash, the plan, and the ambition.