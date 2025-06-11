David Ornstein drops key detail on Liverpool’s £113m pursuit of Florian Wirtz

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain locked in daily talks with Bayer Leverkusen as we edge closer to securing what would be a record-breaking deal for Florian Wirtz.

As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, we submitted a second offer last week worth around €134 million (£113m), with approximately €118.7m (£100m) guaranteed up front for the 22-year-old Germany international.

While that proposal wasn’t outright rejected, we’re still negotiating the finer details – and it’s clear both clubs are determined to reach a compromise that suits all parties – with talks said to be in the ‘final stages’.

These discussions, which are being led by Richard Hughes and Simon Rolfes (Leverkusen’s managing director of sport), now revolve around payment terms and the structure of potential add-ons.

It’s a complex deal, but there’s mutual respect on both sides that should help us secure our long-standing target.

Liverpool working on Wirtz deal structure as record move looms

There’s no medical scheduled yet, but with the FIFA Club World Cup transfer window now closed until 16 June, both clubs have time to iron out the details.

Wirtz, who scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists across 45 games last season, has long been seen as the ideal creative force to take us to the next level in midfield.

Our recent sale of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, which could rise to £18m, is believed to be linked to these negotiations, potentially freeing up space both financially and within the squad.

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool were said to have had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected earlier this summer (via Christian Falk), though Ornstein doesn’t accept this, the ongoing talks show just how determined we are to land the Bundesliga sensation.

Given how Arne Slot guided us to the Premier League title in his first season, the addition of one of Europe’s finest playmakers could set the tone for another trophy-laden campaign.

The Athletic report that Leverkusen aren’t desperate to sell, which explains the extended dialogue.

A reminder too that Jeremie Frimpong has already joined from Leverkusen, showing the growing relationship between the clubs this summer.

Should we strike an agreement before the window reopens, it would be our most expensive transfer ever – eclipsing the fee paid for Virgil van Dijk.

