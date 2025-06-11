Frimpong’s Wednesday afternoon post about Wirtz includes hidden message

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans think they’ve spotted a subtle message about a potential summer signing – and it’s come from one of our own new recruits.

Jeremie Frimpong, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a £30 million move, posted a clip to Instagram that’ll get supporters buzzing.

The video, originally shared by the Champions League account, shows the Dutch full-back linking up with Florian Wirtz during a 4-0 win over Feyenoord, the former club of Arne Slot.

In the clip, Frimpong assists the German playmaker with a wicked cross for his second goal of the night – a brilliantly taken volley that wrapped up the rout.

With the pair already showing electric chemistry, and with Liverpool reportedly pushing hard to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, the timing of this post feels significant.

The video is from earlier this season but Frimpong choosing to share it now, just after completing his move to Anfield and with Wirtz talk everywhere, will have fans convinced a message is being sent.

Wirtz and Frimpong’s connection will excite Liverpool supporters

The Bundesliga’s official website described this link-up, writing: “Jeremie Frimpong was heavily involved in quick-fire goals for Alex Grimaldo and Wirtz – the latter completing his brace with a fine volleyed finish.”

Given that Liverpool are reportedly in the ‘final stages’ of talks for Florian Wirtz, this latest social media hint adds fuel to the fire.

The 22-year-old registered 16 goals and 15 assists for Leverkusen last season, helping them finish second in the Bundesliga and picking up numerous man-of-the-match awards along the way – including in this very game.

With the German international now being linked heavily with a move to join his former teammate at Anfield, the Frimpong post feels far from coincidental.

You can see the video that Frimpong has shared to his Instagram via championsleague:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Champions League (@championsleague)

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best