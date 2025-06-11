Liverpool draw up four-man shortlist to replace Nunez: report

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool are assessing attacking options as speculation continues over the future of Darwin Nunez, with four potential replacements reportedly already identified.

According to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs, “Liverpool are already assessing options to replace Nunez internally,” as the club prepares for a possible change at No.9 this summer.

Jacobs states that Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro are all on the radar, with internal discussions already underway over a potential reshuffle in attack.

The Uruguayan scored just five times in the Premier League last season and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

There’s also a financial element, with Liverpool thought to have saved a sizeable bonus payment by limiting his minutes late in the campaign.

Replacing him will require precision — and those four names represent very different profiles.

Isak shone for Newcastle last season, Sesko and Ekitike impressed in Germany with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively, while Pedro netted 10 league goals for Brighton.

Liverpool’s four-man centre-forward shortlist will intrigue fans

Liverpool’s strategy under Richard Hughes appears clear: secure younger, tactically flexible players who can thrive in high-intensity systems.

With Arne Slot having guided us to a Premier League title in his first season, the emphasis is on evolution, not overhaul.

The situation also reflects a broader theme from this window, where cost-effective outgoings like Kelleher’s exit possibly being linked to a move for Florian Wirtz show a clear, strategic approach to recruitment.

A move for any of the four targets would depend heavily on market value, but the club’s proactive stance suggests a departure for Nunez could come sooner than expected.

As ever, the priority remains making us stronger — and if that means reshaping the front line, it will be done with intent.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best