(Video) Luis Diaz dances past four players before netting wonder goal as Colombia earn vital draw

A majestic goal from Luis Diaz helped to take Colombia a step closer to World Cup qualification overnight as they earned a point away to champions Argentina.

The Liverpool forward gave his country the lead in style midway through the first half, and although a late Thiago Almada equaliser deprived Los Cafeteros of what would’ve been a famous win, it’s a result which still leaves them on the brink of securing their ticket to the tournament in 12 months’ time.

Victory at home to Bolivia in their next qualifier in September would clinch a first finals place since 2014, should Venezeula fail to beat Argentina away, and even a draw would leave Nestor Lorenzo’s side requiring just a point against the Venezuelans to finish the job.

Diaz scores wonder goal against Argentina

The goal from Diaz which broke the deadlock in Buenos Aires was a moment of brilliance as Colombia broke quickly to punish the world champions.

A clever pass from Kevin Castano picked out Liverpool’s number 7, who accelerated towards the edge of the penalty area before being closed down by three Argentine players.

A fourth (Leandro Paredes) has tracked back to try and thwart the Colombian forward, but he still danced past all of them before sliding the ball past Emiliano Martinez to open the scoring.

Diaz facing uncertain future at Liverpool

That was Diaz’s third World Cup qualifier in a row in which he found the net, his 18th goal for Colombia overall, and his 22nd for club or country since August, underlining what a brilliant few months he’s had on an individual as well as a collective level.

His latest exploits come amid a time of uncertainty regarding his future at Liverpool, with journalist Ian Doyle indicating that Anfield chiefs ‘aren’t pushing’ to extend his contract, which has two years remaining.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are reportedly considering a £72m offer for the 28-year-old as they potentially seek to exploit his worryingly delicate situation on Merseyside.

After enjoying a tremendous campaign for the Reds, it seems surprising (maybe even alarming) that Diaz should have such question marks over his standing at the club. Imagine what he could do next season if he has a certain Florian Wirtz playing behind him!

Hopefully Lucho’s magnificent all-round display for Colombia overnight – in addition to his goal, he won a whopping 12 duels, completed five dribbles and played two key passes (Sofascore) – will nudge the Liverpool hierarchy towards stepping up their efforts to keep him at Anfield long-term.

You can view Diaz's goal against Argentina below, taken from Telemundo's coverage and shared via @topfreezyball on X: