‘A player I love’ – Alexis Mac Allister names the Premier League star he’d like Liverpool to sign

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has named a current Premier League player as one man who he’d love to have as a teammate at Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is among several members of the World Cup-winning Argentina squad who are now based in the English top flight, with one in particular being pinpointed as the midfielder’s dream signing for the Reds.

Mac Allister names dream Liverpool teammate

Our number 10 was asked by TNT Sports to name a player that he’d like to see joining him at Anfield, and his immediate answer was Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero (who’s spoken very highly of the former Brighton star in the past).

Mac Allister explained [via GOAL]: “Oh, Cuti [Romero’s nickname]. He’s a player I love. The way he speaks and plays, sometimes you feel like he’s too much because he makes everything so easy. He gives me confidence. For me, he’s been the best centre-back in the world for several years.”

Mac Allister unlikely to be joined by Romero at Liverpool

The Liverpool star obviously knows the Spurs defender very well from their time in the Argentina national team and will be fully aware of the latter’s qualities, but would the 27-year-old be a plausible option for FSG any time soon?

As per FBref, he averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes last season (3.57) than Virgil van Dijk (2.54) and Ibrahima Konate (2.01), but on the whole he wouldn’t appear to be an upgrade on either of the Reds’ main two centre-backs.

For example, Romero had the lowest pass success rate of those three players (89.5%, compared to the LFC captain’s 91.6% and the Frenchman’s 90.2%) and the lowest proportion of aerial duels won (60.3%, 72.1% and 71.8% respectively).

Another red flag with the Argentine is his injury record, having had three separate absences over the past year which ruled him out for a combined 27 matches (Transfermarkt) – it doesn’t exactly scream reliability.

His discipline can be questionable, too, with Gary Neville having been especially critical of one challenge that the 27-year-old made on international teammate Enzo Fernandez when Tottenham lost at home to Chelsea in 2023/24.

Mac Allister obviously has a lot of affection for the Spurs defender, which is understandable given that they’re teammates for their country. With the greatest of respect, though, we wouldn’t have him in Liverpool’s line-up ahead of either Van Dijk or Konate.