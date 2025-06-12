Andy Robertson makes blunt Kerkez comment as Liverpool close in on another LB

Pictures via Sky Sports

One of Liverpool’s longest-serving defenders has weighed in on our summer transfer activity — and the message from Andy Robertson is clear.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Scotland captain reflected on our Premier League-winning season and the ambition needed to stay ahead, amid reports that Hungary international Milos Kerkez could be the next arrival.

“When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect to have competition,” said our No.26.

Kerkez, who impressed at Bournemouth and regularly lines up alongside Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary, is being strongly linked with us this summer.

The fellow left-back notched two goals and six assists in 41 games last season and would provide both depth and long-term competition for Robertson in a key role for Arne Slot.

Frimpong arrival, Kerkez links and what it means for Robertson

Robertson acknowledged that the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen was only the beginning of what could be a busy summer.

“I know we’ve only got Frimpong in the door so far but it looks like one or two are going to be close by what we can see on Sky Sports News,” he said.

“They’ve identified positions where they want to get new blood in… they’re younger players and exciting players as well.”

That certainly fits Kerkez, who is just 21 and boasts both experience and potential.

If we do complete a move for the Bournemouth defender, it could also open the door for a possible exit for Kostas Tsimikas, who made 29 appearances last season.

Robertson added: “If you’re happy with the role you stay and do it, and if you’re not then I’m sure there will be some people out the door as well.”

That admission could equally apply across the squad, especially given how we’ve already seen Caoimhin Kelleher depart as part of wider discussions involving a possible Florian Wirtz deal.

Competition in the full-back positions is clearly part of our long-term strategy under Arne Slot.

Robertson’s honesty reflects both the intensity of the challenge at a club like Liverpool, and the need to embrace fresh arrivals — especially when players like Kerkez are being lined up as long-term replacements.

With more movement expected, our No.26’s role may evolve — but the message is loud and clear: he’s not going anywhere unless he has to.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best