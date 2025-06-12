Perez makes controversial Liverpool claim as Madrid unveil Alexander-Arnold

Picture via @realmadriden on X

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has described Liverpool as a club Los Blancos have “a great relationship with” during a glowing tribute to Trent Alexander-Arnold — comments that will leave many of us fuming.

The Spanish giants officially unveiled the 26-year-old right-back after finalising a £10m deal, a figure that eased some distaste given it came just a month before his contract expired.

And while Alexander-Arnold may now wear the white of Real Madrid, it’s Perez’s version of events that will further stoke tension among Liverpool supporters.

Speaking at the unveiling, Perez said (via Sky Sports): “One of the best full-backs in world football. He played for one of the most important clubs in the world, Liverpool.

“Twenty-six years old – a legend in the game, and now he’s joining our family, Real Madrid.”

The Spaniard continued, “You join from a club we have a great relationship with, Liverpool. Today, your dream has come true.”

Real Madrid’s Liverpool narrative falls flat after latest raid

The notion of any ‘great relationship’ between the two clubs will raise eyebrows on Merseyside.

Madrid have a track record of poaching some of our best talent, with Michael Owen, Steve McManaman and Xabi Alonso all previously swapping Anfield for the Bernabeu.

Now with Alexander-Arnold following suit, Real’s words will sound hollow to many of us.

To make matters worse, Perez concluded by saying: “Hopefully we can write a new page in the Real Madrid history books. Thank you Trent Alexander-Arnold for joining Real Madrid. Welcome to your new home.”

While Real roll out the red carpet, fans at Anfield are left reflecting on the loss of a homegrown right-back who not only lifted the Premier League weeks ago but acted like the badge meant everything to him.

Now we watch a local lad who supposedly only had his head turned a few months ago, speak fluent Spanish at his unveiling for the La Liga side.

