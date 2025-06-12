Liverpool told why Wirtz deal changes everything as BBC pundit hints at frightening shift

Liverpool may be on the verge of completing a deal that could symbolise a huge shift in transfer strategy, according to former Red and BBC pundit Fara Williams.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Williams gave her verdict on Liverpool’s push to sign Florian Wirtz and insisted the German’s arrival would mark a “sea change” for the club in the post-Klopp era.

“Signing Florian Wirtz for such a large fee I feel would mark a sea change for Liverpool,” she said.

The 22-year-old scored 16 and assisted 15 in 45 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen last season and has emerged as a priority target for Arne Slot. But Williams believes it’s about more than just the numbers.

“Fans would argue that they rarely invest big money into signings and even the Mohamed Salah contract situation came down to salary,” she explained.

“It is stark if you think how long that and Virgil van Dijk’s deal took to resolve – it was an issue of finances.”

Wirtz deal signals change in Liverpool ambition

Williams pointed to the club’s reaction to losing Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer and suggested this summer’s ambition is a clear sign Liverpool are learning from past mistakes.

“If they had lost all three, that would have been most of the spine of the team gone,” she said.

“It is great that they are showing the ambition after winning the league to really kick on and establish themselves as a side to compete for the title year on year.”

After lifting the title in 2019/20, Williams highlighted a lack of follow-up investment costing the club momentum.

“They did not really show the ambition they probably should have in order to carry on winning or at least competing up there every year,” she said.

“It looks like there has been a shift in their approach.”

Wirtz would bring world-class quality in a role Liverpool still have room to strengthen in both quality and depth.

“There will be big pressure as a player when you come in with such a big price tag,” Williams added.

“But the players around him will be buzzing to see him come in and their experience will help him.”

The club are already strengthening elsewhere, with Jeremie Frimpong signed and Armin Pecsi arriving to replace Caoimhin Kelleher, whose surprisingly cheap departure to Brentford is understood to be linked to any potential Wirtz deal.

Excitement growing as Liverpool shift into new era

Williams believes Slot is inheriting a side with the foundations to dominate again.

“We said when Jurgen Klopp left that he left a very good team,” she said.

“They were well established as a collective and now it is about how you stick those pieces in together.”

Liverpool are now showing signs that they’ve learnt from the past — and Williams believes it could have huge consequences.

“It might look a little bit different next season, but the Liverpool side appear stronger than ever and it is frightening for teams around them,” she said.

“Fans should be excited by this shift at the club and in the ambition they are showing again.”

This comes after Liverpool continue to negotiate the final stages of a deal for Florian Wirtz, with Leverkusen still holding out for a huge fee.

Our boss will hope the club can reach an agreement quickly for a player who could make a massive impact.

