Former league-winning boss lined up to join Liverpool staff under Slot – report

Liverpool appear to be closing in on a major backroom addition, with a former Dutch international now seemingly front and centre of our reshaped coaching staff for next season.

According to Mail Sport reporter Lewis Steele on X, 50-year-old Giovanni van Bronckhorst is now a “leading candidate” to join Arne Slot’s team following Johnny Heitinga’s return to Ajax.

Van Bronckhorst, like our head coach, previously lifted the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord, and also brings further top-level pedigree from spells in charge of Rangers, who he guided to a Europa League final, and Besiktas.

The move would represent another strong show of intent from the Premier League champions, as the club looks to replicate the clear structure and synergy that defined the Jurgen Klopp era.

After winning the league in his first season, Slot is now being backed not only in the transfer market – with moves for the likes of Florian Wirtz still developing – but in the dugout too.

Van Bronckhorst move would deepen Liverpool’s Dutch core

Van Bronckhorst’s arrival would further strengthen our growing Dutch connection, with the new-look coaching setup already featuring several Eredivisie links.

Heitinga’s exit leaves a gap that must be filled quickly to support preparations for the upcoming campaign.

But bringing in another manager with title-winning credentials sends a message about how we intend to build from a position of strength.

While the focus remains on adding quality on the pitch – with talks ongoing for the likes of Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz – decisions like this in the background could prove just as significant.

Van Bronckhorst’s experience across several top European leagues, plus his ability to operate under pressure, could make him an ideal lieutenant to help Slot chase a second successive title.

You can view the Van Bronckhorst update via @lewissteele_ on X:

Liverpool assistant manager news: former Dutch international Giovanni van Bronckhorst a leading candidate to join Arne Slot’s staff following departure of Johnny Heitinga to Ajax. 50-year-old has managed Feyenoord, Rangers and Besiktas. #LFC 🔴🇳🇱 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) June 12, 2025