Carragher mocked by El Hadji Diouf live on camera after England defeat

Jamie Carragher was publicly called out on live TV by former Liverpool forward El Hadji Diouf after Senegal’s famous 3-1 win over England – with the ex-No.9 clearly still holding a grudge from their time together at Anfield.

The result marked the first time an African nation has beaten the Three Lions, and Diouf wasted no time in seizing the moment.

“This one is for you, Carragher! Senegal! Carragher, this one’s for you, mate! Got it?” he shouted into the camera post-match, rallying jubilant Senegal fans as he celebrated a win that will live long in their history.

The two former teammates have clashed before – and never looked likely to settle their differences.

The feud dates back over a decade, with Diouf once saying he’d least like to spend Christmas with Carragher and labelling the Bootle-born defender “the biggest turkey I’ve seen on a pitch. I found him useless” (via TEAMtalk).

More recently, tensions flared after Carragher claimed Mo Salah’s Ballon d’Or hopes were limited by playing for Egypt – a remark that Diouf, a two-time African Ballon d’Or winner himself, took serious issue with.

Diouf responds to Carragher’s Africa Cup dismissal

Carragher later clarified on CBS Sports that he meant no disrespect to African players or tournaments, but had been pointing out how voters for the Ballon d’Or are often swayed by the bigger international competitions.

Still, the Senegal icon was having none of it.

Diouf has always been outspoken and his pointed comments towards Carragher follow a long line of verbal jabs between the two – and there’s no sign of either backing down.

It’s worth noting that our former defender has remained a vocal presence post-retirement – with strong views last season on the contract situation with Mo Salah and the reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 46-year-old may not respond directly this time, but Reds fans know he rarely lets a dig go unanswered.

You can watch Diouf’s comments to Carragher via @afroballers on X:

In February, Jamie Carragher said AFCON wasn’t a “major tournament.” Fast forward to Senegal’s 3–1 win over England and El Hadji Diouf couldn’t resist: “Jamie Carragher, this is for you” 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/hezwALCVpE — AfroBallers (@afroballers) June 11, 2025

