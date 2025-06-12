Konate drops cryptic message after trophy post as Van Dijk reacts

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibou Konate has sent fans into speculation mode after posting a highlight reel from the season on Instagram alongside a message that could hint at a decision on his future.

The Frenchman, who captained his country during the campaign and played a key role in helping us lift our 20th league title, shared a carousel of images ending with him kissing the Premier League trophy.

“Thank you to all the fans for the love and support this year. You’ve been amazing from start to finish,” he wrote.

“It’s been a great season for me and for the club, so many special moments, and of course winning our 20th Premier League title… unforgettable!”

Konate ended the message with: “Now it’s time to rest, enjoy the holidays, and come back even stronger (and you the fans because we’ll need your energy and voice as well 😂) Next season, we go again!”

Konate hints at future as Liverpool contract talks continue

While the tone of the message seemed celebratory, some supporters may read into it more deeply with reports of ongoing uncertainty over the 25-year-old’s contract situation and speculation around a potential exit either this summer or next.

The 6ft 4in centre-back wore the armband for France, played 42 games in all competitions for us last season and is reportedly asking for a 40% pay rise on Merseyside.

Virgil van Dijk replied to the post with a simple “❤️👏” – a gesture that shows mutual appreciation but doesn’t calm the uncertainty around Konate’s longer-term future.

It’s unclear where negotiations stand, though the club have already sanctioned major exits this summer, including Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford – the latter potentially connected to the pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

With one of our assistant manager roles still vacant and more transfer activity likely, this summer could bring more twists, especially if Konate doesn’t commit soon.

Fans will hope this message means he’s all in for another title charge, but as ever in football, words can mean more than they first seem.

You can view Konate’s post via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ibrahimakonate

