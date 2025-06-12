Liverpool coaching vacancy twist as club legend blocked from Anfield return

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hunt for a new assistant manager won’t include former fan favourite Dirk Kuyt, according to the Dutchman’s agent.

With Johnny Heitinga leaving the club to return to Ajax, there’s a gap in Arne Slot’s coaching staff as we prepare for the defence of our Premier League crown.

But despite speculation, Kuyt won’t be stepping into that role.

Speaking on the Dutch podcast Kieft Jansen Egmond Gijp, his agent Rob Janssen confirmed his client won’t be joining Liverpool.

“It will be a different assistant-trainer,” he said.

“That would have been an amazing move. Liverpool’s assistant coach will be somebody else.

“It would have been amazing for Dirk. He would have loved to go to Liverpool. Becoming an assistant at Liverpool is, of course, a serious level.”

Liverpool’s assistant search goes on after Kuyt ruled out

The former Netherlands international spent six years at Anfield and remains hugely popular with supporters, but this update confirms there won’t be a return – at least for now.

From being involved in a drugs investigation three years ago, to building a coaching career that has led to Anfield links – Dirk has certainly rebuilt his image as a respected coach.

It leaves our boss still in search of a new right-hand man though, as preparations begin for pre-season.

One obvious name is Marino Pusic, who worked with Slot at Feyenoord and is currently out of work.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has taken up a new challenge at Manchester City – joining up with Pep Guardiola.

With Steven Gerrard still available after his stint in Saudi Arabia, there’s also potential for a blockbuster return for the legendary No.8, though nothing has yet emerged on that front.

Whoever takes the job will be stepping into one of the most high-profile assistant roles in football – and will need to quickly integrate into a winning culture established under the 46-year-old Dutchman.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best