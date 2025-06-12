Transfer insider: FSG have one month to resolve ‘big situation’ or risk losing Liverpool ‘monster’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be approaching a major crossroads regarding one player at Anfield whose future will be a cause of concern for Reds supporters.

Just as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk did 12 months ago, Ibrahima Konate will enter the final year of his current contract from the start of July, and so far there’s been no discernible progress in talks over a new deal being brokered.

It presents a significant dilemma for FSG, and one transfer insider has now claimed that the Anfield hierarchy will soon face a massive decision on what to do with the 26-year-old.

Liverpool may need to make big decision on Konate in mid-July

As per TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has said that the defender is demanding ‘big money’ if he’s to extend his stay at Liverpool, adding that the club may be forced to consider selling him this summer if they can’t agree a new deal by mid-July.

The journalist outlined: “Liverpool have a big situation with Konate’s contract and if a deal isn’t agreed in the next month, there’s a real prospect of him being sold.

“He’s demanding big money from Liverpool to re-sign. It’s less than what Trent Alexander-Arnold was offered, but it’s not an awful lot less. Does he genuinely want that deal or is he doing that to get himself out on a free next summer?

“We’ll have to see how it plays out but it’s a fascinating situation – but not for Liverpool fans; it’s an annoying situation for them.”

Konate deserves a higher wage, but can Liverpool satisfy his demands?

According to Capology, Konate is currently on £70,000 per week, which puts him in the middle of the Reds’ pay scale and sees his earn less than Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa, despite playing far more frequently than that trio.

He could therefore feel justified in calling for a remuneration more befitting of his status within the team – only five teammates played more minutes than him in 2024/25, although six current LFC players are on weekly wages of £150,000 or more.

With Bailey suggesting that the Frenchman wants a pay packet not massively less than what Alexander-Arnold was offered to stay at the club before deciding to join Real Madrid (£300,000 per week, according to The Mirror), that’d represent quite the leap, especially when only Salah and Van Dijk earn in excess of £200k-p/w.

If it gets to the end of July and there’s clearly no discernible sign of Konate agreeing a new contract, Liverpool may reluctantly have to consider parting with him this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

However, the task of replacing the 26-year-old would be far from straightforward, especially if Richard Hughes has a narrow window in which to do so. Selling clubs would recognise the Reds’ pressing need for a new centre-back and therefore charge a premium.

It is indeed an annoying situation, as Bailey put it, but it’s one which could need a prompt resolution from FSG. Fingers crossed that all parties involved can reach an amicable agreement soon and that we won’t have to jettison a player who Eurosport journalist Martin Mosnier hailed as a ‘monster‘ defender.