Ally McCoist implores Liverpool to swoop for ‘unbelievable’ striker who’d be ‘perfect’ for Slot

Ally McCoist has named one ‘unbelievable’ striker who he thinks would be ‘absolutely perfect’ for Liverpool.

On Wednesday, Ben Jacobs claimed that the Anfield hierarchy are ‘assessing options’ to replace Darwin Nunez if the Reds’ number 9 were to leave this summer, citing a four-man shortlist of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro.

Another name who’s cropped up in the LFC rumour mill in recent days is Victor Osimhen, whose representatives have spoken to Merseyside chiefs after the Napoli marksman indicated that he’d rather play in the Premier League than Saudi Arabia (TBR Football).

GIVEMESPORT also claimed that the 26-year-old’s name was mentioned as a prospective target in a ‘high-level meeting’ on Merseyside last week.

McCoist: Osimhen would be absolutely perfect’ for Liverpool

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, McCoist insisted that the Nigeria international is exactly the kind of striker that Liverpool should be seeking to bring in during the summer transfer window.

The TNT Sports co-commentator said: “I think Osimhen would be absolutely perfect at somewhere like Liverpool. I think he’d be unbelievable at Liverpool.”

Osimhen’s goal record is exceptional, but finances could be an issue

The Reds had initially been interested in the Nigerian striker in 2020 when he was at Lille, but such was Napoli’s determination to sign him that their then-sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli locked him in a hotel for three days before convincing him to join the Serie A outfit.

Osimhen’s goal record is tremendous, having hit double figures in each of the last seven seasons across four different clubs. He struck 26 times in helping Gli Azzurri to romp to the Italian top-flight title two years ago and equalled that tally in the Turkish Super Lig for Galatasaray, where he was on loan in 2024/25 (Transfermarkt).

His full haul last term was 37 goals in 41 appearances in Istanbul, a phenomenal output even if he wasn’t playing in one of Europe’s foremost domestic leagues, and his underlying performance figures also make for impressive reading.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 1% of strikers in Europe over the past 12 months for shots (7.32) and non-penalty xG (1.21) per 90 minutes, along with the top 5% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.76) and the top 4% for shot-creating actions per game (3.81).

Osimhen has a £63.2m release clause at Napoli (Daily Mail), which may be within reach for Liverpool, but he’d reportedly demand wages of around £400,000 per week if he were to come to England (GIVEMESPORT).

That’d instantly make him the Reds’ joint-highest earner along with Mo Salah (Capology), and FSG will already be making a sizeable financial commitment on Florian Wirtz if that transfer goes through.

It’s difficult to envisage LFC signing the Nigerian this summer, but his incredible scoring record makes it easy to see why McCoist has talked him up as a ‘perfect’ option for Arne Slot’s side.