Report: Serie A giants plot double raid for £97m Liverpool duo who are ‘set to leave’ this summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Two Liverpool players are reportedly in the sights of a Serie A club this summer as they map out their transfer plans ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Similar to the Reds, Napoli are currently revelling in their status as domestic champions but could see some substantial changes to their squad in the coming weeks.

While our blockbuster pursuit of Florian Wirtz goes on, Antonio Conte’s side have effectively clinched a marquee signing of their own as Kevin De Bruyne has arrived in Naples ahead of an impending medical, having left Manchester City last month.

Napoli eyeing potential double raid on Liverpool

In his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Alfredo Pedulla has outlined the Neapolitans’ ongoing interest in two current Liverpool forwards.

Having shown an interest in Federico Chiesa last summer, a move to Napoli this year hasn’t been ruled out for the 27-year-old, who ‘considers his English adventure over’ and is also reportedly a target for Real Betis.

The Serie A champions are ‘looking for two wingers’ ahead of next season and have eyes on Dan Ndoye (Bologna) and Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) in addition to the Reds’ number 14.

Conte’s side are also ‘actively searching’ for a striker and continue to hold a ‘strong interest’ in Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan ‘set to leave Liverpool’ in the coming weeks. Other centre-forwards on the radar in Naples are Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese) and Rasmus Hojlund.

Liverpool left with big decisions on Nunez and Chiesa

Earlier this week, Chiesa and Nunez were namechecked among three players for whom the Anfield hierarchy may be willing to entertain offers this summer (The Athletic), so it’s not implausible that both could leave before the end of August.

Our number 9 (who joined the Reds three years ago in a deal which could reach £85m) has accrued 40 goals in 143 appearances for the club. It’s not an abominable return, but to find the net just seven times in 47 outings last season simply isn’t enough for a starting striker in a Premier League-winning team.

Meanwhile, the Italian (signed last August in a £12.5m transfer) has yet to enjoy any real momentum at Anfield, restricted to a solitary top-flight start and playing the equivalent of little more than five full matches across the entire campaign.

How much game-time either of them would enjoy at Napoli next season is debatable, and could be contingent on the movement of other players.

Nunez would offer strong competition for Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward in Conte’s side, while Chiesa would have three right-wingers to try and leapfrog in the pecking order, although that trio (David Neres, Matteo Politano and Cyril Ngonge) managed a paltry eight goals combined in 2024/25.

While the Liverpool duo face an uncertain future at Anfield, we’d hate to witness a scenario whereby they leave Merseyside and struggle for minutes elsewhere. They mightn’t be guarantees starters for the Reds, but their value to Arne Slot as squad players could still be immense.