Rayan Cherki Joins Manchester City in $40M Transfer Despite Liverpool Interest

Rayan Cherki is heading to Manchester City in a $40m (£30m) move from Lyon, ending much speculation linking the attacking midfielder with a switch to Liverpool.

Despite reportedly holding talks with Reds head coach Arne Slot earlier this summer, the Frenchman opted for a move to the Etihad Stadium after City improved their initial offer to land the 21-year-old on a five-year contract.

The decision marks a significant coup for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have been quietly reshaping their midfield options.

Cherki’s technical brilliance has long been admired across Europe, and his numbers from last season (12 goals and 20 assists in all competitions) underline his attacking prowess. Notably, he found the net against Manchester United in the Europa League, a goal that City fans will remember fondly as he now pledges his allegiance to their side of the northwestern rivalry.

Have Liverpool missed the boat with Cherki?

Liverpool fans may feel a sense of what might have been. Slot’s interest in the 21-year-old was no secret, with reports confirming that the Dutchman interrupted his holiday to meet with the player in a bid to sell his vision.

The Reds’ loss could well be City’s gain, and the upcoming Premier League season now has an added subplot with Cherki set to face the team which once chased him.

Cherki’s switch to the Etihad will add further firepower to an already stacked attacking midfield line-up. The Frenchman is expected to compete for minutes alongside the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku, and Guardiola is clearly future-proofing his squad.

Cherki widely praised by journalists and ex-teammates

French journalist Julien Laurens described the $40m man as ‘one of the greatest technicians in Europe right now’, highlighting the player’s two-footed ability and set-piece versatility and even noting that he takes corners with both feet, depending on the side from which it’s being delivered.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who played alongside Cherki at Lyon, has heaped praise on the youngster, calling him ‘the best natural talent I’ve ever seen’ and a true ‘wizard with the ball’.

That flair and confidence were on full display during the recent UEFA Nations League fixtures, in which the 21-year-old scored a stunning solo goal against Spain and played a pivotal role in France’s win over Germany, a game which saw him go head-to-head with reported Liverpool target Florian Wirtz.

Cherki’s creativity, spatial awareness and ability to operate between the lines causes problems for elite defences, reinforcing the belief that he’s ready for the next level.

While some might question whether the Frenchman’s style will translate to the physicality of the Premier League, Guardiola has shown a knack for nurturing raw talent and refining it into world-class output, as seen with the likes of Foden and Jack Grealish.

Cherki’s ceiling is sky-high, and with the guidance of City’s coaching staff and leadership around him, the 21-year-old could evolve into one of Europe’s premier attacking midfielders.

As City welcome another dazzling talent to their squad, all eyes will be on how he adapts to English football – and whether Liverpool will regret letting him slip through their fingers. One thing is certain: with the playmaker now in sky blue, the next game between the two most recent Premier League winners just got even more intriguing.