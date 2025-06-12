‘What the future holds…’ – Liverpool stalwart lifts lid on ‘good discussions’ over his contract

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

The exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold for Real Madrid leaves just three players remaining at Liverpool who were at the club prior to January 2018.

One of those is Andy Robertson, who’s now completed eight seasons with the Reds and won several major trophies in that time, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 31-year-old has made the left-back position his own at Anfield, racking up 342 appearances for the Merseysiders (just four away from reaching the top 50 in the club’s all-time list).

The Scotland captain should have little difficulty in breaking into that esteemed bracket, but with just 12 months remaining on his current contract and fresh competition set to arrive at Liverpool in the form of Milos Kerkez, it’s plausible that our number 26 mightn’t be an LFC player for a whole lot longer.

Robertson shares positive Liverpool contract hint

He was asked about his future by Sky Sports News at the AR26 annual Captain’s Cup Golf Day fundraiser and, while disclosing there have been some talks over a possible new contract, he refused to look too far ahead.

Robertson said: “We have discussed [about his contract]. We’ve had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds I’m not sure. All I know is [on Friday] I fly off on holiday and it’s well needed. I need a rest after a long season, and then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is.

“I can’t look too far ahead – I never have done and I’m not going to start now. I know the position I’m in. I know I’ve only got a year left and a lot is getting said, but my pure focus is focusing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids.

“I’ll then try to come back in the best shape possible for pre-season and we’ll see what the future holds when the decisions come.”

Robertson could have big part to play at Liverpool for another few years

If Liverpool are to part with one left-back this summer in order to make way for Kerkez, it’s likely to be Kostas Tsimikas, with the Anfield hierarchy reportedly open to offers for the 29-year-old (The Athletic).

Except for his injury-plagued 2023/24 campaign, Robertson has started at least 22 Premier League matches in every season he’s been with the Reds, and only seven players in Arne Slot’s squad racked up more minutes than him last term.

The prospective arrival of the Bournemouth defender could see his game-time become more rationed in the coming months, but similar to James Milner towards the latter part of his time with LFC, the Scot’s presence as a dressing room leader could be invaluable even if he’s not playing as regularly.

Depending on how much of a role Liverpool envisage for him beyond the expiry of his current contract, the 31-year-old might need to take a cut on his present weekly wage of £160,000, the third-highest at Anfield as of today (Capology).

Whether or not Robertson is prepared to do that (or will be required to do so) is unclear, but his update suggests that things are moving in the right direction in terms of him staying on with the Reds after the end of next season.

That’s a welcome development, particularly when the situation of Ibrahima Konate (whose current deal also ends in June 2026) appears to be far less stable.