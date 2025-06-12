‘That was enough’ – Andy Robertson pinpoints when he was sold on Wirtz as he drops transfer hint

Image via Sky Sports News and Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Andy Robertson has pinpointed one particular performance from Florian Wirtz which was ‘enough’ to convince him that the Liverpool-linked playmaker is destined to be a ‘top player’.

The Reds haven’t yet struck a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the 22-year-old, but Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that a ‘verbal’ agreement has been reached ‘in principle’ for the Germany international to come to Anfield.

The Italian transfer reporter indicated that it could require a package to the tune of €150m (£127m) including add-ons to get the green light from the Bundesliga runners-up, but if that substantial obstacle can be overcome, the path towards a transaction being finalised should be clear.

Robertson has faced Wirtz twice in the past 12 months, latterly in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leverkusen in November and also in the opening match of Euro 2024 this time last year, when Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1.

Robertson waxes lyrical about ‘top player’ Wirtz

Speaking to Sky Sports News at his charity golf day for the AR26 Charity, the Reds left-back recalled his experience of coming up against the playmaker that night in Munich as he said: “He was excellent against us; I do remember that. Obviously that game was extremely tough for us but he was excellent.

“He was the one causing us problems in the half-space, running in behind, he can mix it up. I haven’t seen too much of him but I have played against him, and that was enough for me to see that he’s going to be a top player.

“We played Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this year as well and we dominated that game, so it was probably a bit more difficult [for Wirtz], but certainly in the Germany team against us, he was excellent.”

Robertson then seemed to inadvertently hint that the signing of Wirtz could be imminent, saying: “It looks as if – well, we certainly are linked with him, that’s for sure.

“You can’t not see it, but if we get an exciting talent like him through the door…we’ve already got a lot of exciting talent in there. He’s a right good player and he’ll only help us. If he does get through the door, we’ll be excited to play with him.”

Robertson unable to hide his excitement about potential Wirtz transfer

Wirtz indeed had a starring role when Germany put Scotland to the sword a year ago, scoring the opening goal and dazzling with his ‘direct, creative energy’ (Barney Ronay, The Guardian), and Robertson will have been left under no illusions about the playmaker’s talents after getting a firsthand experience of it that night.

That ability to move into tight spaces and exploit defensive gaps could make him a dream to have at Liverpool and a nightmare for Premier League defences to contain, while his return of 16 goals and 15 assists from 45 appearances last season testifies to the potency that he carries in the final third of the pitch.

It was evident from our left-back’s comments just how much he’s looking forward to playing in the same team as the 22-year-old, and it seemed telling that the Scot was prepared to talk so openly about a prospective transfer which hasn’t yet been confirmed.

If the kind of performance that Wirtz put in against Scotland at Euro 2024 is indicative of what he might consistently produce at Anfield, then we could be in for an absolute treat watching him in L4 over the next few years!