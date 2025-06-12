What Trent Alexander-Arnold said in Madrid will have Liverpool fans fuming

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first words as a Real Madrid player will spark a furious reaction among Liverpool supporters.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants for £10 million with just a month left on his deal at Anfield, delivered a polished Spanish speech at his unveiling – a moment that’s only intensified suspicion this move had been in the works far longer than he let on.

“Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn’t happen daily,” said the former No.66, adding, “It’s a dream come true… I’m ready to give everything for the team and the fans.”

While the comments themselves may seem respectful, it was the fluency in Spanish and ease of delivery that caught most attention.

For many of us, it’s hard not to conclude that this move has been carefully orchestrated behind the scenes for years – not weeks.

Speech in Spanish leaves fans convinced Trent planned Madrid move

Some will now openly question whether the England international’s reported contract talks with us were ever genuine – or just a smokescreen to keep the peace before jumping ship.

The full-back’s timing has only fuelled that fire, with many fans pointing out how quickly he’s settled into his new surroundings and how ready he looked to embrace life in Spain.

Speaking confidently in Spanish, he told the Madrid press: “I am very happy and proud to be here… I am really eager to show my game and win many titles.”

Those words might hit hard for fans who believed in his love for the club he once called home.

With Arne Slot calling out the full back’s attitude in training too, this has been quite the fall from grace.

For many of us, what hurts most is the feeling of betrayal from a local lad who always said all the right things – until now.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s Spanish via @SkySportsNews on X:

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking in fluent Spanish at his Real Madrid unveiling 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/vgxJZU7c3J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 12, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best