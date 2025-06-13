Bayern director’s blunt reaction after Liverpool push Wirtz deal over the line

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have admitted they were left frustrated after losing out on Florian Wirtz, with the German giants walking away as Liverpool surged ahead in the race.

The Bundesliga club had long been considered the front-runners for the 22-year-old, who registered 31 goal contributions last season, but were ultimately priced out once Liverpool made their move.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Bayern director Max Eberl opened up on their failed pursuit and confirmed the shift in plans: “At first you think, ‘Damn’, but when one door closes, another opens. You reset and prepare again for the future.”

It comes after the Reds struck a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, with Romano previously stating the deal was “done” and just awaiting a medical once the Germany international returns from holiday.

Bayern’s disappointment is only likely to increase as the former Leverkusen man begins his Anfield journey.

Eberl added: “Florian will make his mark at Liverpool – he’s an exceptional player, no question about it.”

Wirtz snub puts Liverpool in driving seat for Bundesliga talent

Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk) before finally making the breakthrough, with Arne Slot clearly identifying the 22-year-old as a transformative option for our attack.

The Premier League champions are not short on firepower, but the German’s ability to operate as a No.10 or out wide adds a layer of versatility that could elevate our midfield and front line combinations.

With 16 goals and 15 assists across 45 games last season, Wirtz brings elite-level productivity to Anfield – and his capture marks another win over a direct European rival, much like when we secured Jeremie Frimpong from the same club earlier this summer.

The expected package of £128 million (including bonuses) will likely be spun differently by both clubs, as Romano warned: “I expect the two clubs to send different messages on the pricing.”

Below is a snapshot of Wirtz’s 2024/25 output compared to other attacking midfielders in Europe:

Player Goals Assists Age Florian Wirtz 16 15 22 Jamal Musiala 18 8 22 Martin Odegaard 6 12 26 Dominik Szoboszlai 8 9 24

The 22-year-old is not expected to travel for his Liverpool medical until after his holiday, mirroring the timeline we saw earlier this summer when Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival from Leverkusen took over a week to complete.

