Bayern stance on £43m defender opens door for Liverpool if one condition is met – report

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool could return to the Bundesliga again this summer, but only if a key departure paves the way for a move.

According to Christian Falk via The Daily Briefing, Bayern Munich are open to selling South Korean international Kim Min-jae, with “no decision yet made” on his future and “no offer for the defender” currently on the table.

Saudi Arabian clubs are interested, but Falk adds that both us and Manchester United are “rumoured to be interested”.

The 27-year-old cost Bayern around £43m in 2023 and was previously outstanding for Napoli.

While he hasn’t been a nailed-on starter in Germany, his pedigree is unquestionable and his physical, aggressive style would suit the Premier League.

But any possible move to Anfield is likely to depend on what happens with our current centre-backs.

Centre-back future could trigger Wirtz-style Bundesliga swoop

Jarell Quansah has admirers at Bayer Leverkusen, while Joe Gomez continues to attract interest and may seek a new challenge after lifting the title under Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Ibou Konate is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal and is reportedly asking for a 40% wage rise – whether the club agrees to those terms remains to be seen.

At least we know Virgil van Dijk will not leave this summer after committing his future to the Reds.

The fact that the player is seemingly “still waiting to see whether Liverpool… become concrete”, according to Falk, suggests any move for Kim is very much on standby until a clear view of the market can be ascertained.

We’ve already raided Bayer Leverkusen for Jeremie Frimpong and have finally agreed a British-record fee for Florian Wirtz — both indicators that the Bundesliga remains fertile ground for smart recruitment.

Should Quansah, Gomez Konate go, that could open the door for another swoop.