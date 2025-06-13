Romano names two clubs chasing Nunez as exit considered inevitable

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer transfer window looks set to bring more big decisions, and one of the most high-profile could be the departure of our No.9.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Darwin Nunez is now “guaranteed” to leave Anfield in the coming weeks, with clubs in both Europe and the Middle East eyeing a move.

The Uruguayan has attracted serious interest from Saudi Pro League clubs since January, while Napoli have now joined the race with contact made in recent days.

With the Italians said to also be interested in Federico Chiesa, this could be quite the double transfer for them to attempt to complete.

Romano states that the Italian side have placed the 25-year-old on their shortlist, with “more talks to follow soon.”

The former Benfica striker, who arrived at Liverpool in 2022 for an initial £64 million, has struggled for consistency despite racking up 143 appearances and 62 goal contributions.

Last season saw him net just five goals in the Premier League, with reports previously suggesting that he was deliberately left short of 50 league starts in order to avoid triggering bonus payments to his former club.

Napoli and Saudi clubs keen on Darwin Nunez transfer

What stands out most from Romano’s update is the level of certainty around Nunez’s exit.

A move to Saudi Arabia has long felt possible, especially following reports earlier this year that Al-Ittihad were one of the clubs willing to hand the No.9 a lucrative deal.

But Napoli’s entrance into the picture suggests we could yet see him stay in Europe, particularly if they firm up their interest with a concrete offer, with the Reds said to be wanting at least £60m (via The Athletic).

Liverpool’s ongoing interest in Florian Wirtz – which reportedly saw Caoimhin Kelleher sold below value to assist with negotiations – means a major outgoing like this would help balance the books.

We’ve already seen Jeremie Frimpong arrive from Bayer Leverkusen, and that signing may be just one part of a broader rebuild under Arne Slot.

Third major Liverpool exit could be confirmed soon

With Trent Alexander-Arnold already sold to Real Madrid and Kelleher going to Brentford, Nunez’s departure would mark the third key member of the Premier League-winning squad to leave this summer.

Arne Slot is expected to continue shaping his team with more ins and outs ahead of the new season, and while no fee has yet been agreed for Nunez, the sense is that it’s now a matter of when, not if.

For now, though, all signs point to the end of Nunez’s turbulent time at Anfield.

You can view the Nunez update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez remains guaranteed exit at Liverpool this summer with Saudi Pro League clubs keen since January. Understand also Napoli have made contact in the recent days with Nunez on the shortlist and more talks to follow soon. Darwin, open to both Saudi-European options. pic.twitter.com/jT0O3gF0iu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2025