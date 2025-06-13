Wirtz agreement done as Romano warns fans about next delay

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have verbally agreed a deal to sign Florian Wirtz – but fans have been told to hold tight before seeing him holding up the shirt.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, the agreement between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen is in place, with the Italian transfer expert stating: “The agreement is done… you can consider Wirtz as a Liverpool player.”

However, he was also quick to point out that there is no immediate rush on formalising the deal, due to the 22-year-old being on holiday.

He added: “He will do the medical as soon as he returns… let the player enjoy his holiday.”

Romano explained the process is now in the technical stage – documents are being exchanged and contracts are being prepared – but fans hoping for a quick unveiling will need patience.

Different pricing message expected in Florian Wirtz transfer

The total package of the deal is still expected to cause headlines, with Romano warning that “I expect the two clubs to send different messages on the pricing.”

He claimed Bayer Leverkusen will describe the move as a €150 million (£128m) package, while Liverpool will report a significantly lower figure.

Either way, the Reds look to have secured one of Europe’s most creative talents – with this transfer being labelled as a sea change in how we operate in the transfer market.

Wirtz produced 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances last season as Leverkusen finished second in the Bundesliga.

The Germany international primarily operates as a No.10, but has also impressed out wide.

Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected earlier this month (via Christian Falk) before a breakthrough in talks was made.

This drawn-out process is not unfamiliar – Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer followed a similar timeline, as Romano reminded fans: “Same clubs… it took 10–15 days before we saw the player travelling, signing the contract and becoming a Liverpool player.”

It seems the two men are excited to be plying their trade together in Merseyside, especially if Frimpong’s social media activities are anything to go by.

Arne Slot’s team are not under pressure to finalise Wirtz’s arrival immediately, with no Club World Cup involvement and pre-season still weeks away.

You can view the Wirtz update (from 6:54) via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: