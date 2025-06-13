Liverpool given fresh Hugo Ekitike transfer encouragement after €100m demand

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have again been named as a club interested in Hugo Ekitike, with journalist Christian Falk confirming our continued pursuit of the French forward despite stiff competition and a huge price tag.

Writing in his Fact Files column for The Daily Briefing, Falk stated: “True ✅: The race is completely open again for Hugo Ekitike. In addition to Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in the striker.”

The 22-year-old, who scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, is reportedly open to a Premier League move.

That’s despite the Bundesliga side setting a high valuation for the player, with Falk claiming: “Frankfurt have made it clear… if they don’t pay €100m, the player will stay.”

While that figure seems excessive, the Germany-based club are playing in next season’s Champions League and don’t need to sell unless their asking price is met.

Ekitike joined Frankfurt from PSG during the winter transfer window of 2024, after a difficult spell in Ligue 1.

Ekitike open to move as Liverpool striker search continues

Ben Jacobs previously named Ekitike alongside Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro as potential long-term replacements for No.9 Darwin Nunez, who Fabrizio Romano has said is now a “guaranteed exit” for the summer window.

The Uruguayan scored just five league goals last season and could be offloaded as we reshape our forward line heading into Arne Slot’s second campaign.

With Ekitike reportedly still keen on the Premier League, Liverpool’s status as champions and our standing in the Champions League make us a naturally attractive destination.

Whether we’d entertain a €100m fee remains to be seen – but our interest looks to be genuine.

Frankfurt’s stance is firm, but their history suggests they will hold out for the right deal, as they did with Omar Marmoush.

Arne Slot already has Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi through the door and more business is expected as we prepare for a title defence.

Potential Nunez replacement emerges in Ekitike

There should also be developments with Florian Wirtz, and it remains to be seen whether the funds raised from Caoimhin Kelleher’s move to Brentford might be part of a wider strategy that includes both incoming and outgoing deals across the squad.

Ekitike’s physical style and Premier League-ready profile might appeal to our coaching team, particularly if we want a forward capable of pressing from the front.

