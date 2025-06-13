Liverpool named alongside Arsenal and Bayern in battle for explosive winger – Falk

Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich fight for Rafael Leão

Liverpool are being linked with AC Milan forward Rafael Leao following reported transfer meetings involving Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

According to Christian Falk’s latest Fact Files column via The Daily Briefing, discussions took place between Leao’s representatives and Bayern sporting figures Max Eberl and Christoph Freund on 30 May – just one day before the Champions League final.

That meeting appears to have sparked wider movement across Europe, with Falk writing: “Liverpool should also be interested in the player of AC Milan.”

The 25-year-old has long been admired by top clubs, and it now appears us and Arsenal are among those who could be exploring a move.

According to Falk, the Gunners see the Portugal international as their “Plan B” in case they fail to land Nico Williams.

Leao scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions in 2024/25 and remains one of Serie A’s most high-profile names.

His current deal at Milan reportedly includes a €175 million release clause, but any real offer would likely have to test the waters far below that.

Arsenal, Bayern and Liverpool enter Leao conversation

With talk around Luis Diaz’s future refusing to go away, we’ve already seen our name linked with several potential replacements.

Whether a move for Leao progresses remains to be seen, especially given the level of competition and potential cost.

But it’s notable that interest has been mentioned alongside concrete meetings involving other elite clubs.

Any suggestion that we’re interested in the AC Milan winger follows the recent suggestion that Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk), showing we remain firmly focused on adding high-end quality in attack.

Falk’s revelation that Wirtz turned down significantly more money from Bayern Munich in order to join us – shows just how convincing our project under Arne Slot is becoming.

It’s unclear at this stage whether we’ve initiated direct talks of our own with Leao’s camp, but the timing of Falk’s column does suggest the meeting in Munich has put things in motion.

Expect this one to develop fast, especially if Diaz’s future edges closer to the exit door.