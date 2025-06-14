Liverpool receive ‘concrete enquiry’ for ‘world-class’ title winner; his mind is already made up

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

A European club has made an audacious attempt to try and sign one Liverpool stalwart, who’s quickly communicated his stance on the matter.

The Reds’ goalkeeping department will look markedly different from next season as Giorgi Mamardashvili comes in to take the place of Caoimhin Kelleher, who recently moved to Brentford in an £18m deal. Meanwhile, Ajax are reportedly interested in a potential loan swoop for Vitezslav Jaros.

The Georgia international arrives on Merseyside as the immediate deputy to Alisson Becker, whose unshakable status as LFC’s number one since 2018 prevented the superb Irish stopper from establishing himself as a fixed starter during his time in L4.

Galatasaray make ‘concrete enquiry’ for Liverpool’s number 1

Taking to X on Saturday morning, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that one club who’ll be joining Liverpool in the 2025/26 Champions League have tested the waters for the Brazilian netminder, whose response to the interest has been curt.

The journalist posted: ‘Galatasaray are still actively searching for a top goalkeeper! Among others, they have made a concrete enquiry for Alisson a few weeks ago. However, he declined – he is under contract with Liverpool until 2027.’

Alisson had one of his best seasons for Liverpool in 2024/25

The Turkish champions have form for cheeky pursuits of Liverpool players, having reportedly considered a swoop for Ryan Gravenberch last summer before the midfielder went on to play a starring role in our subsequent Premier League triumph.

Whatever hope they might’ve had of landing the Dutchman 13 months ago (when he’d been a sporadic starter under Jurgen Klopp), their rumoured enquiry for Alisson smacks of an audacious shot in the dark which was never likely to come off.

The 32-year-old was rightly hailed as ‘world-class‘ by BBC pundit Stephen Warnock after the Reds stunned Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in March, and that display was reflective of a magnificent season from our number 1, who’s now won the top-flight title twice at Anfield.

In 35 appearances for Liverpool last term, he kept 13 clean sheets (37.1% of games) and conceded just 33 goals (0.94 per match), along with achieving a save percentage of 72%, and his Arsenal counterpart David Raya has rightly acclaimed him as one of the world’s best players in his position.

We don’t blame Galatasaray for craving the presence of Alisson in their team, but thankfully the Brazilian has swiftly made it clear that he has no interest in a move to Istanbul while he’s under contract at Anfield.

The plan is that Mamardashvili will succeed him as our first-choice goalkeeper in time, but the 32-year-old will remain an automatic starter when available for the foreseeable future, and with good reason.