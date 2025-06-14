Report: Liverpool line up summer raid for £51m metronome who’s already won three trophies in 2025

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be set to resurrect their previous interest in a player who’s been a regular presence in the Anfield rumour mill in recent transfer windows.

The Reds’ centre-back options could be in for a significant reshuffle this summer, with Ibrahima Konate potentially being sold if there isn’t a breakthrough in contract talks, and Jarell Quansah the subject of a rumoured approach from Bayer Leverkusen.

If either of both of those were to leave in the coming weeks, the Premier League champions may well be in the market for an immediate replacement, and one player who’s already enjoyed plenty of success this year could be in their sights.

Liverpool revive their interest in Goncalo Inacio

According to the print edition of O Jogo (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are interested in a move for Goncalo Inacio, who’s also wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle.

The 23-year-old defender is valued at around €60m (£51.1m) by Sporting Lisbon, although the report claims that the Portuguese champions might yet accept a fee lower than that.

Could Inacio be a Van Dijk regen for Liverpool if they sign him?

Liverpool have reportedly been scouting Inacio since the 2022/23 season, but will they finally make a concrete move for the centre-back in the next few days and weeks?

He’s had a glorious 2025 so far, winning the domestic double with his club and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, and his underlying performance metrics are up there with the best of any player in his position on the continent, as evidenced by figures from FBref.

He ranks among the top 5% of centre-backs in Europe over the past year with his match averages for non-penalty goals (0.12), non-penalty xG (0.1), shot-creating actions (1.72) and progressive passes (7.34), and he’s also in the top 10% for assists (0.08) and progressive carries (1.28) per game.

With his calmness in playing out from the back and his penchant for a goal (he scored six times in 42 appearances last season), Inacio bears the hallmarks of a younger version of Virgil van Dijk, and for Liverpool to snap him up for around £50m (potentially less) would be a tremendous coup.

Depending on what happens with Konate and Quansah, there could be an urgent need for the Reds to reinforce their central defensive options this summer, and the Sporting colossus would appear to be a prime candidate to consider.

Richard Hughes, please do not let this majestic defender go to Old Trafford or St James’ Park if you can help it!