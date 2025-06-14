‘I would go there’ – Premier League ace implores teammate to snub top-flight rivals for Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The teammate of one Premier League player at the epicentre of transfer speculation has advised him to consider joining Liverpool, despite his preference seemingly being elsewhere.

Ben Jacobs claimed earlier this week that Joao Pedro is among four strikers on the Reds’ shortlist of potential replacements for the seemingly exit-bound Darwin Nunez, although Newcastle and Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Brighton’s number 9 (The Telegraph).

There’s an acceptance at the Amex Stadium that the 23-year-old will leave this summer, and one Seagulls player has made the case for a move to Anfield.

Igor Julio implores Joao Pedro to consider joining Liverpool

Speaking to Diogo Magri of Trivela (via Sussex World), Brighton defender Igor Julio said: “João Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step. It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here. We have to be honest, the club already knows that.”

The Seagulls’ number 3 continued: “I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a ‘big 6’ team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.