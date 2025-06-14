Liverpool’s stance on Andy Robertson sale after Atletico Madrid target summer transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are understood to have set their sights on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson this summer.

The Spanish giants could yet test the Reds’ resolve ahead of the expected arrival of Milos Kerkez in the window.

The Hungarian international will likely take over Kostas Tsimikas’ role as understudy to the Merseysiders’ two-time Premier League winner.

UPDATE: Fabrizio Romano now reports that Andy Robertson is ‘keen’ on a move to La Liga. Initial talks with Atletico Madrid have already commenced.

🚨🔴⚪️ More on Andy Robertson and Atlético Madrid exclusive story. Understand Robertson’s keen on joining Atléti and initial talks have already started. Atlético consider Robertson as their priority, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/cwXnk5Mz9q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2025

Atletico Madrid admire Andy Robertson

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Robertson is Atletico Madrid’s top left-back target – even ahead of AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

Liverpool, it should be emphasised, continue to rate the former Hull City fullback ‘highly’. That’s regardless of the fact that Kerkez is reportedly due to move to Merseyside in the near future.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate. Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon. Atléti have Robertson higher than Theo on their shortlist at LB so far. pic.twitter.com/qfMctSCYrJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2025

Liverpool have a far more obvious candidate to sell

With the greatest of respect to Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek international is surely the more obvious candidate to be moved on in the current window.

Yes, Robertson’s performances at times in the 2024/25 campaign have left much to be desired. Yes, his contract expires next summer, and this could be the final opportunity the club has to squeeze a reasonable fee out of the 31-year-old. Yes, as things currently stand, he is the third-highest earner at the club (on a reported£160,000-a-week).

But who are we kidding? Our No.26 remains, by far and out, our most competent left-back at the club. You don’t just sack off experience for the fun of it; Liverpool have continuity to consider here.

Unless the player himself is pushing hard to end his career in Spain, we see absolutely no reason why Liverpool will be in a hurry to hasten the end of Andy Robertson’s highly successful time at Anfield.

Robertson seems open to competing with Kerkez

Milos Kerkez’s reportedly impending arrival at Liverpool Football Club is already firmly on Robertson’s radar.

“When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect to have competition,” the footballer told Sky Sports.

Hardly the kind of comments you’d attribute to a footballer who’s already given up on the fight.

