Not Wirtz: Liverpool so close to full ‘verbal agreement’ on another transfer; player waiting for green light

Milos Kerkez is ‘not listening to any other calls’ amid ongoing talks with Liverpool over a summer transfer.

Although things are somewhat timing dependent, it’s considered more likely than not that the Hungarian left-back will be the Reds’ third summer signing.

He will follow Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Puskas Akademia goalkeeper Armin Pecsi. Florian Wirtz will then likely be Liverpool’s fourth piece of business of the window.

What’s the latest on Milos Kerkez and his Liverpool transfer?

We’ve still yet to finalise every aspect of our potential deal with Bournemouth.

However, as Fabrizio Romano has already reported, Kerkez is expected to be the next piece of business to be completed this summer.

“Liverpool have almost, almost closed verbally this story for Milos Kerkez,” the Italian spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

The CaughtOffside columnist went on to add: “For Milos Kerkez, we are not yet at the ‘Here we go’ but verbally we are almost there.

“I can tell you that Milos Kerkez will be the next signing for Liverpool. But also remember in terms of timing, it could take some time.

“Liverpool are getting there for their third signing of the summer, Milos Kerkez. Kerkez wants to go to Liverpool, Kerkez has an agreement with Liverpool, Kerkez is only waiting for a green light with that.”

Rather excitingly, the fullback is set to ride to Merseyside on the back of rave reviews following two stellar seasons in the Premier League.

Lewis Steele’s report on Wednesday further indicates that Liverpool will complete a signing that perfectly complements their existing group.

“I was on the phone today for about 20 minutes [with someone] who knows Kerkez very well, and honestly, the character references he’s got are amazing in terms of his personality,” the Daily Mail reporter said on YouTube.

How does Kerkez compare to Andy Robertson statistically?

Andy Robertson is already prepared for the challenge Milos Kerkez will pose to him in the 2025/26 season.

Judging by Sofascore‘s statistical comparison, it’s fair to say that the Hungarian will do a more competent job of challenging at left-back than current backup Kostas Tsimikas.

Players Minutes played xA Big chances created Successful dribbles per game Andy Robertson 2,492 4.26 7 0.2 (41.2%) Milos Kerkez 3,342 2.58 8 0.6 (56.4%) Kostas Tsimikas 849 2.32 5 0.3 (50%)

* Stats from the 2024/25 Premier League season, via Sofascore

Our Scottish international, notably, remains the more creatively astute of the two footballers. However, given that even Tsimikas managed to accrue an xA of 2.32 in significantly fewer minutes, we’d speculate that Kerkez’s numbers will scale up in a Liverpool side with better forwards and movement.

What’s particularly notable from Arne Slot’s perspective is the fact that we’re evidently prioritising mobility on the flanks.

Jeremie Frimpong’s ability to progress the ball confidently up the pitch looks set to be mirrored on the opposing flank, with the possibility for plenty of overlapping runs past the midfield.

Liverpool may need to work on Milos Kerkez’s output, but what they’re getting instantly is sheer dynamism.

