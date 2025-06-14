Why Florian Wirtz hasn’t had a Liverpool medical yet – Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz is set to become a Liverpool player ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The German international opted to sign for the Reds after favouring Arne Slot’s proposal amid negotiations with Bayern Munich.

According to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, the attacking midfielder is reportedly set to earn in the region of €20m-22m [£17m-18.7m] per year. The Bavarian champions were apparently keen to offer wages of €24m [£20.4m].

Wirtz ultimately decided to favour Liverpool‘s sporting project.

When Florian Wirtz could have Liverpool medical

Florian Wirtz dribbles with the ball for Germany.
(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There’s no need to worry about the state of the deal. The fee is set, both clubs are happy with the financial arrangement, and the player is, of course, very keen to join.

Fabrizio Romano reported on his eponymous YouTube channel that the 22-year-old has yet to have his Liverpool medical because he’s ‘on holiday’.

“As soon as he returns from holiday, he will go to Liverpool for his medical and sign his contract,” the CaughtOffside columnist said.

“So, don’t worry for Wirtz! For Liverpool, it was, is and will be a ‘Here we go!’ Enjoy this signing because he’s a fantastic player.”

It’s some well-deserved time off for a player who took part in a couple of post-season Nations League fixtures with Germany.

The playmaker scored in a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the competition’s semi-final. Julian Nagelsmann’s men slumped to a fourth-place finish with a 2-0 defeat to France in the third-place playoff.

How much will Liverpool pay Bayer Leverkusen?

Sky Sports report that Liverpool have agreed a base fee of £100m plus add-ons of around £16.5m for Florian Wirtz.

It’s worth pointing out that the add-ons can only be activated by special achievements, like winning the Premier League and Champions League.

With that in mind, this means it won’t be a British record transfer until that point. That said, it will totally outstrip the club record fee we forked out for Darwin Nunez (£64m up front rising to £85m with add-ons).

All in all, it’s a pretty reasonable deal for an arguably generational talent who has yet to hit his peak years in the sport.

As far as statements of intent go, you can’t argue with this piece of business from Richard Hughes and his recruitment team.

