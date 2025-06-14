Morning report exposes sensational business Liverpool are set to complete imminently

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have set the bar high for signings in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders are due to complete a deal for Florian Wirtz shortly, with the German international set to take a medical after his holidays.

Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong and Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi are the Reds’ first set of signings. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is expected to follow suit, with Liverpool reportedly planning further business.

How much are Florian Wirtz’s wages at Liverpool?

One report from The Athletic claims that the Bundesliga prodigy will be earning ‘around £200,000 per week’ at Liverpool (before bonuses).

The outlet goes on to state that it will cost us ‘at least’ £12m a year to employ the footballer at the club.

Christian Falk estimated that Florian Wirtz would be earning €20m-22m per year [£17m-18.7m], likely accounting for the potential activation of performance-based bonuses.

Either way, it seems remarkably astute business from the club – critically allowing room for Liverpool to hand the midfielder a more lucrative wage packet in future.

If The Athletic’s report is on the money, £200k-a-week would place our next signing third (replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold) on the payroll table.

Liverpool players Wages Mo Salah £400k Virgil van Dijk £350k Florian Wirtz * £200k Andy Robertson £160k

When will Florian Wirtz sign for Liverpool?

We’re still waiting on Wirtz to come back from his holidays after Germany’s Nations League campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to France in the third-place playoff.

Otherwise, there’s absolutely no need to panic about this transfer progressing to full completion.

Peter Kenny Jones has already reported on BILD’s leak at the start of the week, with the German set to link up with Arne Slot’s men for his first training session on July 7.

We’ll then likely be getting our first proper look at Florian Wirtz as a Liverpool player in an upcoming friendly against Preston on July 13.

