Romano: Liverpool are ‘very confident’ of securing long-term deal for ‘talented centre-back’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared some good news on the contract front for Liverpool fans over the past 24 hours.

In addition to the pursuit of prospective new additions such as Florian Wirtz, the Anfield hierarchy also have their attention on trying to secure the futures of those players who are already at the club.

Efforts to tie down Ibrahima Konate to a new deal have thus far been fruitless, with Graeme Bailey indicating this week that the Frenchman – who’s coming into the final year of his current terms – is demanding a substantial pay rise if he’s to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Romano drops late-night Liverpool contract update

However, on Friday night, Romano took to X with better news on the contractual front about another Liverpool centre-back.

He posted: ‘Understand Liverpool are now closing in on new 4-year deal set to be agreed with 19-year-old talented centre-back Wellity Lucky. Despite several proposals, LFC are very confident to get it sealed shortly.’

What does the immediate future hold in store for Wellity Lucky?

The Spaniard is yet to make his senior debut for Liverpool (or even appear in a first-team matchday squad), but the club’s determination to tie him down to a long-term deal and the apparent interest of multiple other suitors indicates how highly he’s rated within the game.

The teenager was ever-present in the Reds’ UEFA Youth League campaign in 2024/25 and has also played 10 times in Premier League 2, and he could be one of those who’s given an opportunity to make an impression on Arne Slot in pre-season.

If LFC are to secure Lucky on a new long-term contract, they may seek to loan him out for a couple of years so that he can accrue some vital senior exposure. One obvious example to emulate is Jarell Quansah, who had a spell at Bristol Rovers in 2023 before breaking into the first team at Anfield.

Liverpool under-21 coach Barry Lewtas – who’s stepping down from the role this summer – has praised the ‘rock solid’ partnership that the Spaniard formed with Amara Nallo at underage level on the European stage (Liverpool Echo), and that duo will hopefully go from strength to strength over the next year or two.

Between agreeing a deal to sign Wirtz and moving quickly to keep hold of talented youngsters at the club, Richard Hughes and co are running a tremendously slick operation behind the scenes on Merseyside. Long may that continue!