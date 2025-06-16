Liverpool’s £116m Florian Wirtz deal reaches crucial stage – Ornstein

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record-breaking deal for Florian Wirtz has reached a decisive moment, with the Germany international now scheduled for a medical later this week.

According to David Ornstein via The Athletic, the 22-year-old is set to undergo his medical on Friday as the final details are put in place for a £116m switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Premier League champions are expected to hand the playmaker a five-year contract after agreeing to pay £100m upfront with £16m in add-ons.

The deal represents a new transfer record for us and would eclipse the previous British record if all bonuses are met.

Leverkusen had initially set a €150m valuation, but the German club eventually accepted a slightly reduced package.

Wirtz, who was also wanted by Bayern Munich, made it clear weeks ago that he had no intention of joining anyone but Liverpool if he left the Bundesliga.

This follows weeks of negotiations between the clubs, with Liverpool already securing a £30m deal for Jeremie Frimpong earlier this summer.

Medical plans set as Liverpool move to finalise Bundesliga double

The Bundesliga duo will now reunite at Anfield under our head coach Arne Slot, with Wirtz expected to take on a central creative role in our squad.

The former Koln academy player registered 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 matches last season and was named Bundesliga Player of the Year during Leverkusen’s last two campaigns.

Dietmar Hamman has named the main reason why he’s backing the German to succeed at Anfield and with reports suggesting he’s accepted a lower wage in order to become a Red – this move looks very positive.

Wirtz will become our third signing of the summer after Jeremie Frimpong and Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi. His medical is subject to final travel plans, but as things stand, he’s expected in the UK by Friday.

This would mark another serious step in Liverpool’s summer rebuild, with key exits including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already confirmed.

