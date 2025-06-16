Liverpool will complete mega transfer once one condition is met – report

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool have moved a major step closer to securing one of the most expensive transfers in European football history.

According to WerkselfXtra (via Stephan von Nocks for Kicker), Florian Wirtz will undergo his medical with us this week following his return from holiday.

The German playmaker has long been expected to join Liverpool, and this latest development suggests official confirmation is now imminent.

It’s claimed that the total fee will rise to around €150 million, with a base price of €130 million plus a series of add-ons.

The structure of the deal is said to include easily achievable clauses – such as appearances and Champions League qualification – while other bonuses are tied to more difficult accomplishments like winning the Champions League.

This is a huge moment for the club and one that will send a serious message ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with the player even said to have rejected higher wages at Bayern Munich in order to come to Anfield.

Wirtz enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 season for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.

He arrives with high expectations and will add further creativity and unpredictability to our attacking midfield.

Florian Wirtz closing in on Liverpool move after fresh medical update

The 22-year-old is poised to become our most expensive signing of all time, eclipsing the fees paid for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now officially gone and the midfield evolving under our new system, the Germany international looks set to be a central figure in our new tactical blueprint.

Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk) earlier in the window before eventually reaching an agreement, which highlights just how determined we’ve been to get this over the line.

And with Jeremie Frimpong already arriving from Leverkusen (who also seems very excited about linking up with his now former teammate), there’s every chance the Bundesliga runners-up will be watching closely as two of their best from last season prepare to light up Anfield.

This is a signing that could define our summer – and possibly even our next era.

