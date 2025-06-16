Man United attempt hijack of forward after Liverpool links confirmed by Bundesliga expert

Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Ruben Amorim (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain firmly in the race for Hugo Ekitike, with fresh competition emerging from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to a new report from Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old forward, who registered 22 goals and 12 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, is attracting serious attention across Europe following a breakout Bundesliga campaign.

“Manchester United also made contact with the management of Hugo Ekitike over the weekend and have expressed concrete interest!” wrote Plettenberg on X, confirming that Liverpool and Chelsea are still in the race.

Ekitike’s profile as a mobile No.9 has seen him linked to us as a possible long-term option in attack.

Ben Jacobs previously named the Frenchman as one of four potential successors to Darwin Nunez, alongside Alexander Isak, Joao Pedro and Benjamin Sesko.

The Uruguayan’s future remains uncertain, with multiple reports linking him with a switch to Saudi Arabia after a frustrating campaign.

Liverpool interest confirmed in Ekitike after prolific season

Christian Falk also recently confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Ekitike, meaning this isn’t just speculation – our recruitment team are clearly tracking the Frankfurt striker closely.

His 34 goal contributions last season, which helped Eintracht finish third in the Bundesliga, suggest he’s more than just potential.

Having signed for Frankfurt from PSG during the 2023/24 winter window, the French forward has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe.

A move to Anfield would not be straightforward, though.

With United now in direct contact with the player’s management and Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool may have to move fast to avoid being left behind.

This situation could also influence potential exits. A move for Hugo Ekitike may bring Nunez’s Liverpool future to a head, particularly if a big-money bid arrives from Saudi Arabia.

If a deal progresses further, Ekitike would join Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi as new additions to our squad under Slot this summer – with Florian Wirtz expected soon too.

You can view the Ekitike update via @Plettigoal on X:

🚨📞 BREAKING | Manchester United also made contact with the management of Hugo #Ekitike over the weekend and have expressed concrete interest! Man United are now in contact with Eintracht Frankfurt and Ekitike. No decision has been made yet. Liverpool and Chelsea are still in… pic.twitter.com/WevOhuc4eJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 15, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best