Liverpool ready to pounce as Bournemouth sign £14m replacement – Sky Sports

Liverpool and Bournemouth linked in transfer business

Liverpool may finally be free to make their move in a key defensive area as a Premier League rival complete their business first.

According to Sky Sports News’ Mark McAdam, Bournemouth’s signing of Adrien Truffert is “expected to pave the way” for Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool, with the two clubs having held talks over the 21-year-old left-back in recent weeks.

The Hungarian international, who featured 41 times in all competitions last season and is a teammate of Dominik Szoboszlai at international level, has been on the radar as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

With Truffert’s £14.4 million move from Rennes now confirmed, the next step is clear.

“Adrien Truffert’s transfer to Bournemouth is expected to pave the way for Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool,” said McAdam.

“As it stands, there has been no formal offer made by Liverpool… [but] Sky Sports News has been reporting that Truffert is seen as Kerkez’s replacement.”

Kerkez has three years remaining on his current deal and is believed to be valued around £45 million by Bournemouth.

Kerkez arrival could lead to dressing room shake-up at Liverpool

The impact of Kerkez’s arrival may go beyond competition on the pitch.

Andy Robertson has been hotly tipped for a move to Atletico Madrid in recent days, with increasing speculation over his willingness to remain as a back-up left-back.

Our No.26 has been a consistent figure for Liverpool since joining in 2017, but at 31-years-old, he may not accept a reduced role.

While Kostas Tsimikas has shown he’s comfortable as an understudy, a potential reshuffle could see the Greek defender stay while Robertson departs.

This would no doubt be a controversial call.

The Scotland captain has been a vocal leader within our squad and one whose influence in the dressing room has been critical to our success across his eight years at Anfield.

Replacing what the former Hull City man offers off the pitch may be harder than anything Kerkez could contribute on it — even though the Bournemouth full-back looks a tailor-made modern successor in style and energy.

Given the social media activities of Kerkez and his family, it seems clear that he will be our left back next season.

It could become one of the biggest stories of our summer — not just for what it adds, but what it risks taking away.

