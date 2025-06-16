Instagram post from Kerkez camp suggests Liverpool transfer complete

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be closing in on another summer signing after a message shared on Instagram by the brother of Milos Kerkez suggested a transfer to Anfield is all but done.

The image, which originated from Serbian outlet Crno Bele Novosti and was reposted by Marko Kerkez, the younger brother of the Bournemouth left-back, includes the words:

“Milos Kerkez, soon to be a new Liverpool footballer, has revealed which club he supports.”

It’s the clearest indication yet that the 21-year-old Hungarian, who played 41 games with 2 goals and 6 assists for the Cherries last season, is on his way to Merseyside.

Our interest in the full-back has been long-standing, and this new development suggests a deal is in the final stages – if not already agreed.

Liverpool closing in on Kerkez as left back plans continue

The expected arrival of the Hungarian international – a teammate of Dominik Szoboszlai at national level – could accelerate a left back departure from the club.

Kostas Tsimikas, who made 29 appearances in 2024/25, had been tipped to move on this summer but Andy Robertson’s recent links to Atletico Madrid add some uncertainty too this.

Kerkez fits the mould of a Liverpool full-back under Arne Slot – aggressive in transition, sharp in recovery, and intelligent in buildup.

The Dutchman, now entering his second season as our head coach after winning the Premier League in his debut campaign, is clearly prioritising dynamic, technical full-backs on both sides.

We’ve already secured Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch to Real Madrid, and Kerkez would now provide the same competition on the opposite flank.

As of now, there’s no official word from the club, but with family confirmation and media speculation aligning, a Kerkez move to Liverpool looks increasingly inevitable.

You can view the original post that was shared by Marko Kerkez, via Crno Bele Novosti on Instagram:

