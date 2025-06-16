Transfer insider names surprise candidate Liverpool could chase as potential Konate replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be forced into the market for a centre-back this summer if they’re unable to keep hold of Ibrahima Konate, and a surprise name has emerged as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

Amid reports from Spain that Real Madrid are hopeful of snapping up the 26-year-old on a free transfer next year, Anfield chiefs want the defender’s future to be resolved one way or another by the end of August (Football Insider).

He’s about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal with no discernible progress being made in talks over a prospective extension, and Richard Hughes may already be setting the wheels in motion on a possible succession plan.

Liverpool eyeing potential swoop for Nathan Collins

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Liverpool are among three Premier League clubs who are keen on a potential swoop for Nathan Collins this summer, along with north London duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Europa League winners’ new boss Thomas Frank is seemingly eyeing a swift reunion with the Irish defender, who he managed at Brentford over the past couple of seasons, although the Reds could also explore a move for the 24-year-old amid the uncertainty over Konate’s future.

Why might Liverpool be interested in a move for Collins?

Collins might seem like a surprising name for Liverpool to target as a centre-back reinforcement, but one notable statistic won’t have escaped the attention of the Anfield hierarchy.

The Republic of Ireland international was the only outfield player to feature for every single minute in the 2024/25 Premier League, a feat that Virgil van Dijk was two games away from achieving until he was left on the bench for the Reds’ defeat to Brighton on the penultimate matchday last month.

That instantly says two things about Brentford’s number 22 – he was invariably trusted by Frank, and he’s hugely reliable in terms of availability, something which had been an issue at times in Arne Slot’s defensive ranks over the past few months.

In addition, the Bees’ official website describes Collins as a ‘born leader’, a fair description for a man who’s captained his country and also wore the armband in a Carabao Cup fixture for Stoke when he was only 18.

The 24-year-old bears many traits of an ‘old-fashioned centre-half’, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season for blocks per game (2.03), along with the top 12% for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (3.08) and the top 21% for clearances per match with 5.95, as per FBref.

He can also chip in with his fair share of goal contributions, netting twice and providing five assists for Brentford in the 2024/25 campaign, a more than respectable haul for a centre-back.

The hope is that Konate will stay on at Liverpool for another few years, but if he and Jarell Quansah (linked with Bayer Leverkusen) were to depart this summer, perhaps the ever-present Irishman mightn’t be such a left-field candidate to replace him after all.