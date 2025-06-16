Real Madrid eye next Alexander-Arnold move as journalist drops worrying Konate claim

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool may face another defensive contract headache with Ibou Konate now reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar for a future free transfer.

According to Jose Felix Diaz for Marca (via BBC Sport), the Spanish giants have identified our French centre-back as one of several top players whose contracts are set to expire — and who could follow in the footsteps of Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger by moving to the Bernabeu on a free.

“Real Madrid continues to hunt for players whose contracts are ending,” Marca report, before adding: “The sporting directorate is already working on finding the Alexander-Arnold, Alaba, Rudiger or even Mbappe of the future with a name that stands out.”

The 26-year-old still has one year remaining on his current deal although discussions over an extension here have already begun.

The sticking point, however, appears to be Konate’s request for a 40% wage increase — something which has not yet been agreed upon.

His recent Instagram activity suggested he is focused on the upcoming campaign at Anfield, but until pen is put to paper, Real Madrid’s interest won’t go away.

Konate contract talks ongoing as Real Madrid monitor situation

This isn’t the first time a Madrid free transfer has frustrated us.

We saw Trent Alexander-Arnold depart for La Liga for just £10 million, a symbolic fee given he was days away from leaving for nothing.

Konate featured prominently in our Premier League-winning season and, with our head coach Arne Slot building his defence around Virgil van Dijk and the Frenchman, a departure in 2026 — or sooner — would be a significant blow.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool have already moved proactively in other areas of the pitch, with Jeremie Frimpong arriving from Bayer Leverkusen and Armin Pecsi brought in to help replace Caoimhin Kelleher, who joined Brentford.

The risk of losing Konate on a free, though, raises familiar concerns.

If Madrid succeed with their strategy again, it may only increase the pressure on the Reds to secure the future of other players whose contracts are coming to an end.

It also shines a fresh light on the situation at the back, where our No.5 remains an integral figure and the Reds can ill afford another drawn-out contract saga.

