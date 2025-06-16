Real Madrid eye next Alexander-Arnold move as journalist drops worrying Konate claim

Liverpool may face another defensive contract headache with Ibou Konate now reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar for a future free transfer.
According to Jose Felix Diaz for Marca (via BBC Sport), the Spanish giants have identified our French centre-back as one of several top players whose contracts are set to expire — and who could follow in the footsteps of Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger by moving to the Bernabeu on a free.
“Real Madrid continues to hunt for players whose contracts are ending,” Marca report, before adding: “The sporting directorate is already working on finding the Alexander-Arnold, Alaba, Rudiger or even Mbappe of the future with a name that stands out.”
The 26-year-old still has one year remaining on his current deal although discussions over an extension here have already begun.
The sticking point, however, appears to be Konate’s request for a 40% wage increase — something which has not yet been agreed upon.
His recent Instagram activity suggested he is focused on the upcoming campaign at Anfield, but until pen is put to paper, Real Madrid’s interest won’t go away.
Konate contract talks ongoing as Real Madrid monitor situation
This isn’t the first time a Madrid free transfer has frustrated us.
We saw Trent Alexander-Arnold depart for La Liga for just £10 million, a symbolic fee given he was days away from leaving for nothing.
Konate featured prominently in our Premier League-winning season and, with our head coach Arne Slot building his defence around Virgil van Dijk and the Frenchman, a departure in 2026 — or sooner — would be a significant blow.
It’s worth noting that Liverpool have already moved proactively in other areas of the pitch, with Jeremie Frimpong arriving from Bayer Leverkusen and Armin Pecsi brought in to help replace Caoimhin Kelleher, who joined Brentford.
The risk of losing Konate on a free, though, raises familiar concerns.
If Madrid succeed with their strategy again, it may only increase the pressure on the Reds to secure the future of other players whose contracts are coming to an end.
It also shines a fresh light on the situation at the back, where our No.5 remains an integral figure and the Reds can ill afford another drawn-out contract saga.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best
Real Madrid can only be described as “ugly”….it is about time FIFA out an end to this BOSMAN FARCE by ensuring a format that puts an end to it….my suggestion would be any player not accepting either a transfer or an increase in salary then attempting to run down his contract to move for free to another club -then that club be forced to pay 75% of what FIFA agree is his market value! To allow (Un)Real Madrid to carry on this way is a BLIGHT ON THE GAME/How dare they conduct themselves this way and pretend to be acting in the best interests of THE WOLD GAME (not unreal madrid’s game!)