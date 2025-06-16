Fabrizio Romano names what Liverpool have ‘already’ done in evening update on Hugo Ekitike

Image via Alex Grimm/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Hugo Ekitike on Monday evening which is sure to intrigue Liverpool supporters.

After Florian Plettenberg reported on Sunday evening (via X) that the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, the Italian transfer guru subsequently claimed that the 22-year-old is ‘considering all options’ and has yet to indicate a preference for any of that trio.

Romano: Liverpool maintaining contact in Ekitike transfer race

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel in the past few hours, Romano stated that Darwin Nunez is ‘expected to leave’ Anfield this summer (despite Stan Collymore’s pleas to the contrary), adding that FSG are already at work in trying to win the transfer race for the French centre-forward.

The journalist said: “With Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool. Liverpool already spoke to the agents of the player at the end of May. Liverpool are in regular contact with people close to Hugo Ekitike, so for sure Ekitike remains a player on Liverpool’s list.

“I know there are rumours on several clubs for this kind of striker, but don’t forget Liverpool, because they are still there.”

Ekitike seems a more attainable target than Alexander Isak

With Plettenberg reporting that Man United have now contacted Ekitike’s agents and registered ‘concrete interest’ in the player, it could be just as well that the Anfield hierarchy have already done likewise and haven’t relented in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

If Liverpool do sell Nunez this summer, it’d be advisable to cover their bases at centre-forward by bringing in a replacement before the end of August. Diogo Jota’s ability isn’t in doubt, but we’ve seen throughout his time with us that unfortunately he can’t be trusted to stay fit for an entire season.

Although Lewis Steele argued that the Eintracht Frankfurt man isn’t in the same elite bracket as Alexander Isak, the Frenchman would almost certainly be more affordable than the Newcastle striker, which is especially pertinent in a transfer window in which the Reds have already committed to spending £116m on Florian Wirtz.

The ongoing contact with Ekitike’s agents would suggest that FSG are indeed preparing to sell our current number 9 and want to be in a position to pounce on the France under-21 star if there’s a gap in the squad for a starting centre-forward.

Fingers crossed that Liverpool won’t relent in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, particularly with two of our biggest rivals also in the hunt for him.