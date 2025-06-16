Liverpool agree fee as Reds secure attacking weapon – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly struck a deal for one of African football’s most promising young talents, with Sidy Barhama Ndiaye set to become the latest exciting winger to commit his future to Anfield.

According to Nabil Djellit via X, we’ve agreed a €1 million deal with Senegalese side Diambars FC for the 15-year-old, who starred for his country at the recent Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndiaye isn’t eligible to make the move until December 2027, when he turns 18, but our staff have clearly seen enough to act early and ensure he joins the reigning Premier League champions when he can.

The teenager, who played every game for Senegal at the U17 AFCON, operates predominantly from the right but is equally comfortable on the left, making him a versatile future option in wide areas.

In his update, Djellit stated: “Info: Liverpool were impressed by Sidy Barhama Ndiaye during the last U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The Senegalese winger (born in 2009) is set to leave the Diambars academy to (likely) join Liverpool. The transfer fee is estimated at €1 million.”

Liverpool identify generational winger as focus widens beyond Wirtz

Despite much of the attention being on our record move for Florian Wirtz, this development shows that youth recruitment remains a top priority.

Ndiaye averaged 8.84 dribbles per 90 and made 3.5 recoveries in the opposition half during the U17 tournament, underlining the kind of relentless, high-intensity profile that fits what our head coach wants.

As Bence Bocsak noted, the Senegalese forward is: “Extremely fast, already playing an age-group above his own and standing out. Looks like a proper Liverpool winger.”

It’s no surprise that we’ve pushed ahead here – our successful integration of Trey Nyoni from Leicester and Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea has shown there is a clear path from AXA to first-team football.

There’s also a strong chance that Ndiaye’s arrival, much like our recent signings, is part of a broader global push by Liverpool’s recruitment team to stay ahead of the curve.

Talent spotting in Senegal, particularly through Diambars – the same academy that helped produce Idrissa Gana Gueye – is a sign of joined-up thinking across all levels.

This comes in the midst of confirmed Liverpool interest in Hugo Ekitike, which may be a separate deal – but clearly, we’re strengthening our attacking options for now and the future.

