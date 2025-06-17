Sky reporter explains ‘aggravated breach’ by David Coote which led to FA charge over Klopp tirade

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

David Coote has today been charged by the FA over comments he allegedly made about Jurgen Klopp in a video which circulated on social media last November.

The footage, which remains unverified, appeared to show the former referee making inflammatory remarks about the ex-Liverpool manager, one of which directly referenced the latter’s nationality and was immediately followed by a particularly crude four-letter swear word.

Coote charged by FA over Klopp tirade

As per Sky Sports, the 42-year-old has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to the comments he made about the former Reds boss, having ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words’.

Coote’s reference to Klopp’s nationality was deemed to have constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, although no charges have been brought over separate allegations of gambling misconduct.

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explained why the former referee was hit with a more serious charge over the viral video, outlining: “The first charge is a standard, lower tier charge. The reason there is a second charge is because there is a mention of Klopp’s nationality, so it’s an aggravated breach – it’s a higher sanction charge.”

He added: “This is not the end of it; these are just charges so we’ll need to know what plea Coote has and what the sanctions are. He has already had a number of sanctions like being an employee of the PGMOL and he was dismissed.

“He’s also got another year to serve on a UEFA ban for bringing football into disrepute. The FA will be aware of the interviews Coote gave where he reflected on the issues he’s had and gave frank apologies for his conduct.”

Empire of the Kop verdict

A few hours after the initial footage was leaked online, The Mirror reported that Coote ‘is understood to have accepted the viral video in which he appears is genuine’, and it came as no surprise that he was swiftly suspended by the PGMOL, who then terminated his employment a month later.

In January of this year, he came out as gay and claimed that a lifelong struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to the infamous rant about Klopp.

Although his job as a referee became untenable after his alleged comments about the former Liverpool manager, we bear no ill will towards the 42-year-old as a person (and condemn any abuse towards him) and we hope that he can avail of any support that he might need in his personal life.

The regrettable episode involving Coote raises legitimate questions as to how the PGMOL can learn from the situation and reassure football fans with a vested interest in the Premier League of their commitment to transparency and integrity, with inexplicable refereeing controversies still far too commonplace in the English game.